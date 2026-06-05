China's activities at Huangyan Dao are legitimate exercise of sovereign rights: FM spokesperson

(Xinhua) 17:12, June 05, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Huangyan Dao is an inherent territory of China, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing on Friday, saying that any activities carried out by China on Huangyan Dao, including scientific research, constitute the legitimate rights of a sovereign state.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)