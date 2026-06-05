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China's activities at Huangyan Dao are legitimate exercise of sovereign rights: FM spokesperson
(Xinhua) 17:12, June 05, 2026
BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Huangyan Dao is an inherent territory of China, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent waters, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing on Friday, saying that any activities carried out by China on Huangyan Dao, including scientific research, constitute the legitimate rights of a sovereign state.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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