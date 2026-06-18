China voices concern over recurring malicious incidents at its embassy, consulates in Japan

(Xinhua) 09:31, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China expresses grave concern over recurring malicious incidents that threaten the security of Chinese embassy and consulates in Japan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

Lin pointed out that Kodai Murata, a second lieutenant of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force, illegally broke into the Chinese Embassy in Japan armed with a knife. Nearly three months have passed, yet Japan's investigation and handling of the case are still proceeding slowly, he added.

"The incident once again exposes deep-seated issues in Japan," Lin said, urging the Japanese side to reflect on and correct its policies and conduct, carry out a thorough probe and provide a responsible explanation to China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)