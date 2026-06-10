China criticizes Japan's draft proposal on revising security documents
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Under the guise of strengthening a passive defense posture, Japan's right-wing forces are shifting the country's security policy toward an offensive and expansionary direction, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Wednesday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular media briefing when asked to comment on Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's adoption of a draft proposal on revising the country's three key security documents.
Japan's right-wing forces seek to chip away at the constraints imposed by Japan's Constitution, international law and domestic legislation, renounce their obligations under international law, and challenge the post-war international order, Lin said.
This trajectory is increasingly evident and highly dangerous, and the international community must remain vigilant and take precautions, he said.
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