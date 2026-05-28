China expresses concern over Japan's push for new intelligence apparatus

Xinhua) 16:40, May 28, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning expressed concern on Thursday after the Japanese parliament enacted a law to establish a national intelligence council.

The council will be chaired by Japan's prime minister, with a national intelligence bureau serving as its operational arm, consolidating the country's fragmented intelligence functions under a unified command.

China is concerned about relevant developments that have sparked controversies and skepticism both in and outside Japan, Mao said at a regular news briefing.

Historically, Japanese intelligence agencies helped lay the groundwork for Japan's militarism and its wars of aggression, and committed innumerable crimes against neighboring Asian countries and the Japanese people, she said, urging Japanese leaders to learn lessons from history and act prudently.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)