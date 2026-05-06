China responds to Japan launching offensive missiles overseas

Xinhua) 16:52, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday Japan's right-wing forces are pushing for the acceleration of remilitarization, adding Japan's neo-militarism is rising and posing threat to regional peace and stability.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to a query about reports saying that Japan recently fired Type 88 missiles in the joint military exercise "Balikatan" between the U.S. and the Philippines, the first time Japan launched offensive missiles overseas after the WWII.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)