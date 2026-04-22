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China says Japan's negative moves regarding Yasukuni Shrine blatant provocation against int'l justice
(Xinhua) 17:00, April 22, 2026
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Negative moves in Japan related to Yasukuni Shrine constitute a blatant provocation against international justice and affront to human conscience, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, adding China is strongly indignant over and deplores such practices.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to make comment after a cross-party group of 126 Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday reportedly visited the notorious Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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