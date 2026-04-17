Chinese embassy urges citizens in Japan to stay vigilant over personal safety

Xinhua) 14:14, April 17, 2026

TOKYO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Japan on Friday issued a safety advisory, urging Chinese citizens in the country to remain vigilant and take precautions amid a deteriorating public security environment.

According to the embassy, data from Japan's National Police Agency show a steady rise in criminal offenses over recent years. The number of suspected criminal cases increased from 568,000 in 2021 to 774,000 in 2025. Serious crimes, including murder, robbery, arson, rape, trafficking and indecent assault, rose sharply from 8,821 cases to 15,086 during the same period, marking an increase of about 71 percent.

The embassy also cited a series of recent incidents involving Chinese nationals. These include a case in which an active-duty member of Japan's Self-Defense Forces scaled a wall and broke into the Chinese embassy while carrying a knife, as well as reports of right-wing individuals harassing Chinese spectators at a marathon event. In addition, Chinese students were targeted in "bumping assault" on the streets in Tokyo, while a Hong Kong tourist was assaulted at a restaurant in Hokkaido.

The embassy noted that these cases reflect a growing presence of rampant right-wing activities in Japan, a noticeable increase in discriminatory incidents targeting Chinese nationals, and a continuously rising safety risk for Chinese citizens in Japan.

In its advisory, the embassy urged Chinese citizens to strengthen their awareness of personal safety, take preventive measures, and avoid traveling alone whenever possible. It also recommended avoiding areas with poor public security or large crowds.

In the event of harassment or provocation, the embassy advised citizens to prioritize personal safety, remain calm, avoid confrontation, preserve evidence, report to local police promptly, and seek assistance from Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)