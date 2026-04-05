Japanese gov't should apologize over Chinese embassy intrusion: local media

Xinhua) 10:58, April 05, 2026

A Japanese newspaper has called on the government to make a clear apology and conduct a thorough investigation after a Self-Defense Forces (SDF) member forcibly entered the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo with a knife.

In an editorial published on Wednesday, the Hokkaido Shimbun described the incident as serious and warned against downplaying its implications. The article stressed that the Japanese government has yet to apologize to China, despite the gravity of the case.

According to the editorial, SDF personnel, who are expected to uphold the law, instead violated international norms protecting diplomatic missions. The newspaper criticized the government for treating the matter as an isolated act by an individual, urging authorities not to trivialize the situation.

The editorial also highlighted the need for preventive measures, including stronger education and discipline within the SDF, to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, host countries are obligated to protect diplomatic premises from intrusion, damage, disturbance of peace, or impairment of dignity. The newspaper noted that the Japanese government's delayed response raises questions about its commitment to these obligations and could harm the country's international credibility.

Additionally, the incident has prompted concerns over the adequacy of security arrangements for foreign diplomatic missions in Japan, the editorial added.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)