China says preventing resurrection of militarism "Japan's due obligation"

Xinhua) 16:52, April 20, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday preventing the resurrection of militarism is Japan's due obligation and the unwavering will of the international community, including China.

The spokesperson urged the Japanese side to draw lessons from history, abide by its international obligations, and remain committed to the path of peaceful development.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question about recent protests by tens of thousands of Japanese people against the Japanese government's attempts to revise the country's pacifist constitution.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)