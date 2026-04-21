China deplores Japan's negative moves regarding Yasukuni Shrine: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:22, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes and strongly condemns Japan's latest negative moves related to Yasukuni Shrine and has lodged strong representations and protests with the Japanese side, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday sent a ritual offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)