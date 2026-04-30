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China again demands Japan to accelerate process of addressing abandoned chemical weapons
(Xinhua) 10:02, April 30, 2026
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China again demands that Japan accelerate the process of addressing abandoned chemical weapons (ACWs) as it is Japan's unshakable responsibility, give back to the Chinese people their clean homeland and remove the biggest obstacle to realizing a world free of chemical weapons, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a query related to the 29th anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which falls on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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