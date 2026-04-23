Chinese embassy urges citizens in Japan to strengthen earthquake preparedness

Xinhua) 13:05, April 23, 2026

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Japan on Wednesday issued a notice to remind Chinese citizens in the country to strengthen emergency preparedness for earthquake disasters after a 7.7-magnitude quake struck off the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan recently.

The embassy said after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck off the Sanriku coast on April 20, the Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents in seven prefectures, including Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, and Chiba, to remain alert for strong earthquakes over the coming week.

The embassy advised Chinese citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near term. It also urged Chinese nationals already in Japan, especially those who have arrived recently, to enhance earthquake preparedness by making routine disaster prevention and readiness arrangements, acquiring basic emergency response skills, staying calm and taking immediate protective action when an earthquake occurs, and closely following disaster updates, weather warnings, and other emergency information.

The embassy reminded Chinese nationals that in case of an emergency, they should promptly call Japan's emergency services number and contact Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan for assistance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)