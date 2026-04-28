China condemns Japan's negative moves concerning Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua) 16:07, April 28, 2026

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China expresses its strong indignation and stern condemnation over Japan's series of negative moves concerning the Yasukuni Shrine, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on Japanese lawmakers' visit to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)