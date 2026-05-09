Chinese embassy, consulate urge citizens in Japan to prioritize safety during outdoor activities

Xinhua) 10:24, May 09, 2026

TOKYO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The Embassy of China in Japan on Friday issued a safety notice, saying that since March of this year, many mountainous areas across Japan have entered the snowmelt season, leading to a rise in incidents involving stranded hikers and climbers. The embassy urged Chinese nationals in Japan to pay close attention to outdoor safety and take proper precautions.

The Chinese Consulate General in Nagoya also reminded Chinese citizens engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain climbing to strengthen safety awareness, carefully plan routes and schedules, avoid entering restricted or hazardous areas, and complete required approval and registration procedures in accordance with local regulations.

The consulate also advised Chinese citizens to check weather, snow, and visibility conditions in advance through official channels such as the Japan Meteorological Agency, and to cancel or suspend outings in the event of severe weather. It also called on travelers to make sufficient preparations and formulate emergency response plans before departure.

In case of an emergency, the consulate reminded Chinese nationals to promptly call Japan's emergency services number and contact Chinese diplomatic missions in Japan for assistance.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)