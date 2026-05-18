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China urges Japan to stop surging forward on path of remilitarization
(Xinhua) 16:34, May 18, 2026
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to rectify its erroneous remarks and acts regarding the Taiwan region and stop surging forward on the path of remilitarization, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding Japanese right-wing forces are attempting to challenge the post-World War II international order and in doing so, undermining the very cornerstone of peace in the Asia Pacific.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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