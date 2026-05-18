China urges Japan to stop surging forward on path of remilitarization

Xinhua) 16:34, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- China urges Japan to rectify its erroneous remarks and acts regarding the Taiwan region and stop surging forward on the path of remilitarization, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing, adding Japanese right-wing forces are attempting to challenge the post-World War II international order and in doing so, undermining the very cornerstone of peace in the Asia Pacific.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)