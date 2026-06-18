Spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives in Qianjiang, China's Chongqing

(Xinhua) 08:52, June 18, 2026

A farmer plucks mulberry leaves in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer breeds silkworms in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 17, 2026 shows a mulberry plantation in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer harvests cocoons in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer fertilizes mulberry trees in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A workers sorts silkworm cocoons in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers transport silkworm cocoons at a silk textile company in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers sort silkworm cocoons at a silk textile company in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A worker reels silk threads at a silk textile company in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A farmer harvests cocoons in Shuanglong Village of Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Workers transport silkworm cocoons at a silk textile company in Qianjiang District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, June 17, 2026. As spring silkworm cocoon harvesting season arrives, silkworm farmers in Qianjiang District are seizing the time to harvest cocoons and deliver them to silk production enterprises.

In recent years, Qianjiang has developed the industry of mulberry cultivation and silkworm breeding into a leading specialty sector for increasing farmers' incomes. At present, the industry covers all 24 townships in the district and has enabled 15,000 farming households to engage. The mulberry-silkworm has become a momentum for farmers' prosperity and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)