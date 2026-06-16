Modern agricultural machinery helps boost farming efficiency in China's Heilongjiang

(Xinhua) 15:13, June 16, 2026

A technician operates a drone to conduct aerial inspections of a paddy field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

A technician collects data on field conditions through smart monitoring terminals in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers operating agricultural machines equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a corn field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a corn field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

Farmers operate agricultural machines equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a soybean field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a soybean field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine in a corn field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 13, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Wang Jinbin/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a corn field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 12, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a soybean field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 12, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Zhang Hongxi/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers operating agricultural machines equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in corn fields in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 12, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Huang Yongxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows an agricultural drone applying fertilizer in a field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows a farmer operating an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a soybean field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 14, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machine equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) in a corn field in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 15, 2026. Summer farming operations are now underway across Heilongjiang Province. Various types of modern agricultural machinery and equipment have been put into use, providing strong support for improving agricultural production efficiency and boosting grain output.

The province has built a "space-air-ground" intelligent monitoring system, enabling round-the-clock, multidimensional tracking of crop growth, soil moisture, and the spread of pests and diseases. The overall mechanization rate for crop plowing, planting and harvesting in Heilongjiang has reached 99.28 percent, and its stock of smart agricultural machinery stands at 676,000 units. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)