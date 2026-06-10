Conjunction of Jupiter, Venus pictured in sky over China's Heilongjiang

(Xinhua) 09:51, June 10, 2026

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over the Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the conjunction of Jupiter and Venus in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)