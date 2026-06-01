Full moon seen over China's Heilongjiang
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Shuangyashan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
The full moon, known as the Blue Moon, is seen over Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 31, 2026. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)
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