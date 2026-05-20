Enchanting Venus-moon conjunction in NE China's Heilongjiang
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over the Yabuli Ski Resort in Yabuli, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Ma Yong/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)
This photo taken on May 19, 2026 shows the planet of Venus next to the moon in the twilight sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
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