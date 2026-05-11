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Scenery of sunset glow in Fujin, China's Heilongjiang
(Xinhua) 10:57, May 11, 2026
An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows sunset glow at a park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows sunset glow at a park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows sunset glow at a park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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