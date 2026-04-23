Lyrid meteor shower seen in northeast China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 15:24, April 23, 2026

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in the Yabuli ski resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

A stacked composite photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 23, 2026 shows the Lyrid meteor shower seen in the Yabuli ski resort in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This year's Lyrid meteor shower reached its peak on the early morning of Thursday. Featuring bright meteors and fireballs observed near the border between Lyra and Hercules, the Lyrid meteor shower is in its annual active period during mid-to-late April. (Photo by Zeng Dong/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)