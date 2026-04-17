Unmanned technology enhances grain and farm material transport efficiency in NE China

Xinhua) 14:12, April 17, 2026

A robot conducts maintenance work at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An automated assembly line equipped with AI recognition system conducts maintenance operations at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A staff member uses an intelligent control system to carry out freight train marshalling operations at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows freight trains carrying materials for spring farming at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Technicians test a robot dog used for quality control in railway logistics at an experimental base of China Railway Harbin Group of Technology Corp. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A robot conducts maintenance work at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A technician monitors equipment operating condition on a digital intelligent control system at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Technicians test a train maintenance robot at an experimental base of China Railway Harbin Group of Technology Corp. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

Harbin railway authorities have deployed various types of unmanned and intelligent technological equipment to meet freight transport needs, ensuring efficient delivery of spring farming materials and grain.

In the first quarter of 2026, China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. transported 32,797 freight cars and 2.13 million tonnes of spring farming materials, including seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and agricultural machinery, marking a significant year-on-year increase. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)