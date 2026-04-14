Great bustards spotted in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:56, April 14, 2026

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows great bustards on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows great bustards on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows great bustards on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a great bustard on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows great bustards on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a great bustard on a grassland in Lindian County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Recently, great bustards, a species under first-class state protection in China and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, have been spotted in the grassland of Lindian County of Heilongjiang Province. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

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