Sky view over NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 16:11, April 07, 2026

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Qiqihar City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Wang Yonggang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Daqing City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 7, 2026 shows Antares above the moon over Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Known for its striking red glow, Antares is the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)