Hanjiang festival celebrated in NE China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 10:10, April 11, 2026

A blessing ceremony by performers from the Hezhe ethnic group is held at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A performance is staged at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Performers from the Hezhe ethnic group shout to "awaken" the river at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A vendor cooks delicacies at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A blessing ceremony by performers from the Hezhe ethnic group is held at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People line up for delicacies at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A tourist tastes cooked fish at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A blessing ceremony by performers from the Hezhe ethnic group is held at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Performers from the Hezhe ethnic group shout to "awaken" the river at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

A tourist (2nd L) poses for photos with performers from the Hezhe ethnic group at the Hanjiang festival in Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 10, 2026.

The Hanjiang festival, a ritual marking the spring thaw and praying for a bountiful harvest, kicked off here on Friday. With the celebration of Hezhe fish-catching culture, the festival has become a hallmark of the local cultural tourism industry. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)