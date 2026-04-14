View of drift ice floating on surface of Heilongjiang River, Songhua River

Xinhua) 13:36, April 14, 2026

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Yang Wei/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Apirl 13, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Jiayin section of Heilongjiang River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Jiamusi section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows people enjoying the view of drift ice floating on the Fujin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Tongjiang section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Fujin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Yang Wei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 13, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Jiamusi section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 12, 2026 shows people enjoying the view of drift ice floating on the Fujin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Children enjoy the view of drift ice floating on the Jiamusi section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 13, 2026. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Zhu Zongqiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Harbin section of Songhua River in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)

This stacked photo taken on April 14, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Harbin section of Songhua River under the starry sky in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 14, 2026 shows a view of drift ice floating on the Jiayin section of Heilongjiang River at sunrise in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Large amount of ice drifted on the surface of Heilongjiang River and Songhua River recently due to the rise of temperature. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)