"Kaijiang" folk culture week opens in Tongjiang, China's Heilongjiang
People from the Hezhe ethnic group perform at an event during the "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 25, 2026. Tongjiang kicked off the "Kaijiang" folk culture week on Saturday, where diverse activities including traditional performances were staged to showcase the region's ethnic heritage.
"Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
People from the Hezhe ethnic group shout to ceremonially "awaken" the river at an event during the "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 25, 2026. Tongjiang kicked off the "Kaijiang" folk culture week on Saturday, where diverse activities including traditional performances were staged to showcase the region's ethnic heritage.
"Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
People select products at an intangible cultural heritage fair during the "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 25, 2026. Tongjiang kicked off the "Kaijiang" folk culture week on Saturday, where diverse activities including traditional performances were staged to showcase the region's ethnic heritage.
"Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
This photo taken on April 25, 2026 shows a scene at an event during the "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Tongjiang kicked off the "Kaijiang" folk culture week on Saturday, where diverse activities including traditional performances were staged to showcase the region's ethnic heritage.
"Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
People from the Hezhe ethnic group taste fresh fish at an event during the "Kaijiang" folk culture week in Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 25, 2026. Tongjiang kicked off the "Kaijiang" folk culture week on Saturday, where diverse activities including traditional performances were staged to showcase the region's ethnic heritage.
"Kaijiang" refers to the annual springtime thawing of ice-covered rivers in northeast China. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
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