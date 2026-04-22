In pics: waxing crescent moon seen in sky over China's Heilongjiang
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Wudalianchi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Wu Dayong/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Ma Ke/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Beian, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Jiamusi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Chen Zhiguo/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Suihua, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Liu Huapeng/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Jiayin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Han Yang/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Yichun, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Yuan Yong/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wei/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Zhaodong, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Liu Dapeng/Xinhua)
A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Shu/Xinhua)
Photos
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