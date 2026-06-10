39th Kumule Festival opens in Qiqihar, China's Heilongjiang
Artists perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)
Visitors perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows people celebrating the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)
Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
A visitor shows Kumule, which means willow wormwood shoots in the language of Daur people, during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
A visitor shows her talent during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
A vendor shows snacks during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
An actress is seen during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Artists perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
People enjoy a performance during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)
Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
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