39th Kumule Festival opens in Qiqihar, China's Heilongjiang

(Xinhua) 21:05, June 10, 2026

Artists perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Visitors perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 10, 2026 shows people celebrating the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A visitor shows Kumule, which means willow wormwood shoots in the language of Daur people, during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

A visitor shows her talent during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

A vendor shows snacks during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

An actress is seen during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Artists perform during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

People enjoy a performance during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Na Yuqi)

Children take part in a competition during the Kumule Festival at a grassland in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, June 10, 2026. The 39th Kumule Festival, a traditional festival of Daur ethnic group, opened here on Wednesday. The three-day festival will offer people with grassland concerts, bonfire gatherings and other various events to show the culture and customs of Daur people. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)