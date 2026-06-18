Qinghai-Xizang Railway strengthens line checks for summer travel

(Xinhua) 08:32, June 18, 2026

A maintenance worker is pictured along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

GANGCHA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Located on the northern shore of Qinghai Lake, the Ha'ergai line maintenance workshop of China Railway Qinghai-Xizang Group Co., Ltd. is in charge of a 96-km section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at an average altitude of over 3,200 meters. As the summer travel rush approaches, workers have stepped up inspection and maintenance efforts along the line to ensure the safe operation of the railway.

A maintenance worker is pictured along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Maintenance workers are pictured along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Maintenance workers are pictured along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Maintenance workers are pictured along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Qi Zhiyue)

Railway maintenance workers transport tools along the railway in Ha'ergai Township of Gangcha County, northwest China's Qinghai Province, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)