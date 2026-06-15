China's rail freight, passenger traffic post steady growth in first five months

(Xinhua) 16:23, June 15, 2026

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's railway sector reported steady growth in both freight and passenger traffic in the first five months of 2026, while fixed-asset investment continued to rise, the National Railway Administration said on Monday.

From January to May, total railway freight volume reached 2.19 billion tonnes, up 3.1 percent year on year, while freight turnover rose 6.2 percent to 1.56 trillion tonne-km, according to the administration.

In terms of passenger volume, railways handled 1.97 billion passenger trips, marking an increase of 5.7 percent from a year earlier.

Fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 248.5 billion yuan (about 36.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-May period, up 2.6 percent year on year, as network construction continued to advance steadily.

An official with the administration said the sustained high levels of passenger and freight traffic, together with steady railway construction, are contributing to regional economic and social development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)