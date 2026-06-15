Workers replace seamless rails for Qinghai-Xizang Railway in Amdo

(Xinhua) 08:36, June 15, 2026

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

LHASA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Braving an altitude of over 4,000 meters, workers from the railway maintenance company of China Railway 12th Bureau Group Co., Ltd. have recently replaced the old rails at Amdo South Station on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway with the seamless tracks. All jobs were done during night-time idle period without train traffic.

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers collect old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A worker checks the rails at the site of a rail replacement project on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers check the rails at the site of a rail replacement project on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

A worker communicates at the site of a rail replacement project on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers remove old rails on the Golmud-Lhasa section of the Qinghai-Xizang Railway at Amdo South Station in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)