Chinese scientists identify new midge species in SW China's Xizang

(Xinhua) 08:16, June 11, 2026

LHASA, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have identified a new species of midge in Medog County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and have formally named it Cricotopus motuoensis, according to Dawa Innovation Studio under the Institute of Plateau Biology of Xizang Autonomous Region.

The findings were published on Wednesday in the international taxonomy journal Zootaxa.

The discovery was made through a joint research effort by the studio and researchers from Shanghai Ocean University, located in east China.

According to Lin Xiaolong, an associate professor at Shanghai Ocean University, the newly identified insect belongs to the rare subgenus Pseudocricotopus within the genus Cricotopus. Prior to this discovery, only seven species in this subgenus had been recorded worldwide.

The research team had previously discovered another new species of midge in Medog and published the findings in Zootaxa on April 2, formally naming it Tanytarsus sinicus.

Researchers said the discovery of these two new species enriches the records of aquatic insect biodiversity in China, particularly in Medog.

"The discoveries further highlight the ecological significance of Medog and the Yarlung Zangbo Grand Canyon National Nature Reserve, a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot," Lin added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)