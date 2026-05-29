View of A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 16:42, May 29, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a view of A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a herd of yaks at the A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a herd of yaks at the A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a view of A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a view of A Rag Wetland in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)