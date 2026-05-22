Improved transport network boosts accessibility across China's Xizang

Xinhua) 15:50, May 22, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on July 16, 2020 shows part of Nujiang River zigzag road on the Sichuan-Xizang highway in Baxoi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Wang Shimin/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows a highway connecting Lhasa and Nyingchi in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 17, 2026 shows vehicles running on a highway connecting Lhasa and Zetang in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 30, 2026 shows a rural road in a village in Medog County of Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Purbu Doje/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Polonggou grand bridge in Bomi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 11, 2024 shows a highway connecting Lhasa and Xigaze in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

This photo taken on July 30, 2025 shows the traffic in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows "the sky tree" formed by alluvium beside the National Highway 317 (coded G317) in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 6, 2024 shows the National Highway 317 (coded G317) in Nagqu City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 24, 2024 shows vehicles running on a highway in Zhanang County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Bridges over the Lhasa River are pictured in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2025. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows a highway in Qamdo, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Photo by Chen Tong/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows the Polonggou grand bridge in Bomi County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows a highway connecting Lhasa and Nyingchi in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 25, 2023 shows a road in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 3, 2024 shows a highway connecting Lhasa and Nyingchi in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 3, 2026 shows the National Highway 219 (coded G219) near Baiku Lake in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 20, 2024 shows a road in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang. Today, the once formidable plateau has become highly accessible as a comprehensive transportation system has been established, which centered in the capital city of Lhasa and radiating to various cities and prefectures. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)