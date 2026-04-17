Scenery of Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:07, April 17, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

The remains of a wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

The remains of a wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

A drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a wild yak at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

A wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Tibetan gazelles are pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows the sunrise scenery pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

A wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

A wild yak is pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 10, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Rangers drive to the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area for patrol in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 9, 2026. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows rangers camping at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)