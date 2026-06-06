Villagers celebrate Ongkor Festival to pray for good harvests in China's Xizang

(Xinhua) 10:55, June 06, 2026

A villager takes part in a horse racing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A villager performs traditional dancing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Villagers perform traditional dancing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Villagers perform traditional dancing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A villager takes part in a horse racing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A villager takes part in a horse racing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

A villager takes part in a horse racing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

Villagers perform traditional dancing during the Ongkor Festival in Basum Village, Tingri County of Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. The Ongkor Festival is celebrated annually by local people to pray for good harvests of crops. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)