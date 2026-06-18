Theme parks drive surge in China's summer tourism market

(Xinhua) 08:18, June 18, 2026

Performers dressed as Disney characters stage a performance during the 10th anniversary celebration of Shanghai Disneyland in east China's Shanghai, June 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Theme parks in Shanghai are seeing a surge in visitors as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday and summer travel season approach, driven by students, family vacations, and a rise in inbound tourism.

Fresh from finishing the national college entrance exam, many recent high school graduates are diving headfirst into the "fun economy," fueling a summer tourism boom as they make their way to theme parks and a host of other attractions.

Data from travel platform Fliggy showed that bookings for entertainment packages including dining, performances and amusement activities rose 83 percent year over year for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday from Friday to Sunday.

To mark its 10th anniversary this year, Shanghai Disneyland has rolled out a series of new activities and interactive experiences, including a large-scale castle stage show and an enhanced parade, to attract visitors from home and abroad.

Zhu Zixuan, who had just finished the national college entrance examination, recently visited Disneyland with her friends. "Riding Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, taking photos and interacting with LinaBell, and watching the brand-new shows all helped me unwind," she said.

China's surging inbound tourism, fueled by expanding visa-free entry policies, has also noticeably increased attendance at Shanghai Disneyland, especially among visitors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

Thai tourist Aum, who's already visited the park twice, said she was drawn to Shanghai's nice weather, affordable prices, and easy transportation. She loved the park's fun rides, all the different entertainment options, and the variety of food on offer.

To attract visitors during the summer season, LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort has launched a summer festival running from June 15 through Aug. 31, with new activity zones spanning 4,000 square meters. The zones feature themes such as the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 racing.

Visitors in the LEGOLAND can experience football playing, and brick car building and racing, and enjoy a summer music carnival and water play activities.

"We hope every child finds something they love here, explores with their family, and has fun through play," said Jeanette Chen, vice president of Merlin Entertainments and general manager of LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort.

Dong Ling, a tourist from Shanghai, tried all the football-themed interactive activities with her 5-year-old son and found them highly engaging. "With the FIFA World Cup underway across the United States, Canada and Mexico, these interactive experiences fit the occasion perfectly," she said.

Other parks, including Shanghai Happy Valley and Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park, have also rolled out a diverse lineup of events to draw young visitors and families.

Industry analysts expect continued expansion in China's theme park sector. The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions said China's attractions and amusement parks industry will maintain rapid growth in the next few years.

The travel boom has spurred investment. Construction of a Harry Potter studio tour project is underway in Shanghai Jinjiang Action Park. The park, currently closed for renovation, is expected to reopen in 2027 when the annual visitors are expected to more than double to 2 million.

Amusement park operators see great opportunities in the Chinese market. "We have seen strong demand in this market, and I believe just as our founder has articulated, Shanghai Disneyland will never be completed," said Thomas Mazloum, chairman of Disney Experiences. "You will always find new attractions, new experiences, new technologies."

Shanghai Disney Resort is moving forward with several expansion plans after having welcomed over 100 million guest visits by the end of October 2025.

The new Spider-Man-themed land, which will be Shanghai Disneyland's ninth themed land, has finished the track installation of the iconic roller coaster, while the resort's third hotel, the Shanghai Disney Enchanted Star Hotel, is set to open this winter, according to Andrew Bolstein, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

The theme park boom has become a key driver of growth in China's cultural and tourism economy, said Dai Bin, president of the China Tourism Academy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)