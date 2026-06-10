China to further boost railway-tourism integration

(Xinhua) 20:24, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China will further promote the integrated development of its railway and tourism sectors and implement more measures to expand service consumption, according to a government document made public on Wednesday.

China will strengthen fiscal and financial support to advance the tourism-oriented renovation of railway stations and the construction of tourist service facilities, said a notice jointly issued by eight authorities, including the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Qualified localities are encouraged to guide private capital investment into the development and operation of railway tourism products in compliance with laws and regulations, the notice said.

The document called for financial institutions to provide better financing for technological upgrading and equipment renewal of tourism trains.

Efforts will be made to advance the design and development of cross-border tourism trains between China and Laos, China and Kazakhstan, China and Vietnam, as well as China and Russia, the document noted. It also highlighted the need to unveil tourism trains tailored to inbound tourists.

Local governments and railway operators will be supported to integrate tourism resources, including scenic spots, accommodation, catering and sports events with railway, road and waterway transport routes.

The document also proposed measures to build a big data system regarding railway tourism in a bid to monitor, forecast and analyze tourist flows, and support the design, development, marketing and operation of railway tourism products.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)