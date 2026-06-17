Players of Croatia attend training session at FIFA World Cup 2026
Luka Modric (3rd L) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Luka Modric (2nd R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Dominik Livakovic of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Mario Pasalic (R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Luka Modric (3rd L) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Josko Gvardiol (center R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Zlatko Dalic, head coach of Croatia, is seen during a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Josko Gvardiol of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
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