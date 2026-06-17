Players of Croatia attend training session at FIFA World Cup 2026

(Xinhua) 14:43, June 17, 2026

Luka Modric (3rd L) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Luka Modric (2nd R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Dominik Livakovic of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Mario Pasalic (R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Luka Modric (3rd L) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Josko Gvardiol (center R) of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Zlatko Dalic, head coach of Croatia, is seen during a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia attends a training session ahead of the group L match against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, June 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)