Chinese referees aim to showcase quality at upcoming FIFA World Cup

Xinhua) 13:04, June 01, 2026

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese referees Ma Ning, Fu Ming and Zhou Fei departed from Beijing on Saturday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pledging to demonstrate the quality of Chinese officiating on football's biggest stage and bring valuable experience back home to help develop refereeing in China.

The three officials attended a send-off ceremony organized by the Chinese Football Association (CFA) before leaving for the tournament.

Ma, who was selected as a referee for the World Cup, said the achievement reflected years of effort by Chinese officials to earn recognition at the highest level of international football.

"We have worked hard over the years to show that Chinese referees are capable of standing on the world's biggest football stage," Ma said.

"During the World Cup, we will learn from the world's best referees and bring those valuable experiences back to China to contribute to the training and development of future referees. We will also do our utmost to showcase the quality and professionalism of Chinese officials."

It will be Ma's second appearance on a World Cup refereeing roster. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he served as a fourth official in multiple matches.

The 47-year-old is set to become the first Chinese referee to participate in officiating duties at two World Cups, while Fu and Zhou were selected for the World Cup roster for the first time.

In recent years, Chinese referees led by Ma have appeared at a number of major international competitions. Ma and Fu officiated at the inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, while a Chinese refereeing team consisting of Ma, Fu, Zhou and Zhang Cheng took charge of the final of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar, becoming the first Chinese officiating team to referee the tournament's championship match.

According to Ma, the Chinese trio will attend a 10-day training camp in Miami, the United States, aimed at ensuring consistent interpretation of the Laws of the Game and improving teamwork among officials.

The program will include fitness training and testing, simulated match scenarios, and provide opportunities for the referees to officiate warm-up matches.

Fu, who was selected as a video assistant referee (VAR) for the World Cup, described the opportunity as both an honor and a responsibility.

"Representing Chinese referees on the World Cup stage is not only an honor, but also a responsibility," Fu said. "We will focus on every detail and strive to perform well in every match. At the same time, we should enjoy the experience and cherish every moment of officiating at the highest level of world football."

Speaking about pressure, Fu said that once a match begins, referees enter the environment they know best.

"There is certainly pressure, but when the whistle blows, we are in our most familiar state. We just need to make accurate and smooth decisions as we always do, and I believe our team can accomplish every task successfully," he said.

Assistant referee Zhou highlighted the importance of teamwork within the officiating crew.

"Fans may think assistant referees mainly judge offsides and whether the ball has gone out of play, but in reality there are many responsibilities involved in supporting the referee," Zhou said. "I have more than 40 notes on my phone detailing different scenarios and the communication required with the referee. I cherish this opportunity and hope that through excellent teamwork and efficient communication, we can make decisions that are in line with the development of modern football."

Xu Jiren, vice president of the CFA, said the three officials represent not only themselves but also the overall image of Chinese refereeing and Chinese football, expressing hope that they would fulfill their responsibilities and deliver high-level performances at the World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)