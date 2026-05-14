In pics: CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026

Xinhua) 10:38, May 14, 2026

Mansur Yakubov (L), goalkeeper of Tajikistan, saves the ball against Jiang Weihong of China during the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Yuan Bohan (3rd R) of China celebrates after scoring during the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

David Almazan, coach of China, gestures during the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Team China celebrate after winning the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Abdumalik Rahmatzoda (L) of Tajikistan competes during the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Players of Tajikistan pose for a group photo before the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

Shuhart Nurmatov (L) of Tajikistan vies with Yuan Bohan of China during the second round match between China U16 national team and Tajikistan U16 national team of the CFA Team China International Youth Tournament Hohhot 2026 in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Bei He)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Zhong Wenxing)