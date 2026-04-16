UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match: Arsenal vs. Sporting CP

Xinhua) 11:11, April 16, 2026

(from R to L) Trincao of Sporting CP, Declan Rice of Arsenal, Ousmande Diomande of Sporting CP and William Saliba of Arsenal battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Daniel Braganca (R) of Sporting CP vies with Cristian Mosquera of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Noni Madueke (L) of Arsenal battles with Maximiliano Araujo of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Morten Hjulmand (L) of Sporting CP battles with Martin Zubimendi (C) of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Cristian Mosquera (back) of Arsenal vies with Pedro Goncalves of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Gabriel Jesus (R) of Arsenal battles with Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Maximiliano Araujo (L) of Sporting CP kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Leandro Trossard (L) of Arsenal vies with Giorgos Vagiannidis of Sporting CP during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

Noni Madueke (L) of Arsenal looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal 2nd Leg football match between Arsenal and Sporting CP in London, Britain, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)