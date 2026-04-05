China beats Bangladesh for second straight win at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Xinhua) 15:02, April 05, 2026

Xie Zongmei (R) of China vies with Sauravi Akanda Prity of Bangladesh during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

China defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in their second Group A match at the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup on Saturday at Nonthaburi Stadium in Thailand, securing their second consecutive group-stage win.

Facing Bangladesh, who have qualified for the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup finals for the first time, China dominated possession in the first half but struggled to create effective attacking combinations. Apart from a free-kick strike against the crossbar by Wang Aifang and a missed one-on-one opportunity for Yu Xingyue, China created few clear chances before the break.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Zeng Yujia made a break down the right flank and crossed for Yu Xingyue to open the scoring in the 47th minute. In the 82nd minute, Wang Aifang doubled the lead with a powerful free-kick strike, sealing the win.

China, who had beaten Vietnam 3-0 in the opening group match on April 1, will conclude its group-stage campaign against host nation Thailand on April 7.

This tournament feature 12 teams, which were divided into three groups. The top two finishers from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage. The top four finishers of the competition will qualify for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup 2026 in Poland.

Yu Xingyue (L) of China celebrates scoring during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Xie Zongmei (R) of China competes during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Xiao Yafei (L) of China competes during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Wang Aifang (C) of China celebrates after scoring during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Yu Xingyue (L) of China competes during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

Lu Jiayu (C) of China heads the ball during the group A match between China and Bangladesh of the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Nonthaburi, Thailand, April 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)