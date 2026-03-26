China U-23 football team draws with Thailand at International Youth Tournament

Xinhua) 10:35, March 26, 2026

XI'AN, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China U-23 men's football team came from 2-0 down to draw with Thailand U-23 team 2-2 at 2026 International Youth Tournament here on Wednesday.

In January, the two sides played out a goalless tie at 2026 U23 Asian Cup's group stage. China made massive changes in the starting line-up as some key players were called up by the senior side.

In the 22nd minute, Jehhanafee Mamah gave Thailand a 1-0 lead through a powerful volley. In the 35th minute, Bao Shimeng's error allowed Chawanwit Sealao to make it 2-0 for the away side.

Xiang Yuwang pulled one back for the home side in the 49th minute. 18 minutes later, substitute striker Li Xinxiang leveled the game from a close range on Chen Zeshi's long pass.

"We didn't find our pace in the first half, and lacked some attacking strength, in the second half, we have improved a lot," said Antonio Puche Vicente, head coach of China.

"We won't stay focused on the result. We have many new faces, I need to observe them more in the tournament. We have to establish a competitive team representing China in the upcoming Asian Games through playing the tournament," The Spanish added.

China will next play against Democratic People's Republic of Korea who tied with Vietnam 1-1 in an earlier fixture on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)