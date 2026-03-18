Women's Asian Cup semifinal: China vs. Australia

Xinhua) 09:30, March 18, 2026

Zhang Linyan (L) of China celebrates after scoring a penalty during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Ante Milicic (C), head coach of China, is seen before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of China pose before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Linyan (2nd L, front) of China celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of China are seen before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of both sides walk into the stadium before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Ante Milicic, head coach of China, is seen before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Peng Shimeng, goalkeeper of China, warms up before the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Zhang Linyan of China shoots a penalty during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of Australia celebrate during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of China react during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of Australia celebrate during the semifinal of Women's Asian Cup between China and Australia at Perth Stadium in Perth, Australia, March 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)