China beats Uzbekistan to reach Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal

Xinhua) 12:17, March 07, 2026

SYDNEY, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Li Qingtong scored twice as China beat Uzbekistan 3-0 in the second group game at the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup on Friday night to guarantee a quarterfinals spot.

In a dominant performance, China had 27 shots with 78 percent possession, while Uzbekistan failed to make a single attempt on goal.

Striker Shao Ziqin opened the scoring in the 30th minute when she won a penalty and then converted it.

Li doubled the advantage in the 51st minute with a lob from the edge of the area after a poor clearance from Uzbekistan.

China sealed the win in the 77th minute when Zhang Xin delivered a cross from the right, and Li out-jumped Uzbekistan's defenders to finish with a header.

Earlier on Friday, DPR Korea crushed Bangladesh 5-0. The result leaves China in second place in Group B, sitting behind DPR Korea on goal difference.

China will play DPR Korea in its third and final group stage match at Western Sydney Stadium on Monday night in a head-to-head clash for top spot in Group B.

