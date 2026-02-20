China names squad for Women's Asian Cup

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association on Thursday named a 26-player squad for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia.

Head coach Ante Milicic has selected defender Wang Ying and forward Yuan Cong, who both joined A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers last September.

Also in the squad are several players from European leagues, including forwards Wu Chengshu and Wang Yanwen from French side Dijon, and right-back Li Mengwen from Scotland's Rangers.

Captain Wu Haiyan, who has been a leading figure in the national team for nearly a decade, is expected to partner Wang Linlin in central defence, with Li Mengwen and Chen Qiaozhu on the flanks.

The tournament will be Milicic's first major competition as head coach of China's women since his appointment in May 2024.

The national team held its first training camp of 2026 in Shenzhen from January 4 to 22, following a chastening 8-0 loss to England in a friendly in London last November.

"Obviously, the defeat at Wembley was disappointing, but the most important thing is that we learn from it and gain experience," Milicic said last month.

"After going through a match like that, we will become stronger. Now our focus has returned to Asia. We have two months to prepare for the Asian Cup, and we will perform better then," he added.

A total of 12 teams divided into three groups will participate in the tournament, which runs from March 1 to 21 in Australia.

The top two teams from each group and two best third-placed teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Defending champion China has been drawn into Group B along with DPR Korea, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

