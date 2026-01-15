China reaches knockout stage for first time in AFC U23 Asian Cup
China drew with Thailand 0-0 in its last Group D match at 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup on Wednesday in Riyadh, advancing to knockout stage for first time. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)
RIYADH, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China reached the knockout stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time after drawing 0-0 with Thailand in its final Group D match here on Wednesday.
China finished second in the group with one win and two draws. It started the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Iraq before beating Australia 1-0. Australia topped the group after coming from behind to beat Iraq 2-1.
China kept a solid defensive shape in the first half as Thailand pressed into the penalty area.
Goalkeeper Li Hao continued his strong form from the previous matches, making several key saves to deny Thailand.
Three China players were booked in the first half.
Thailand sustained the pressure after the break. In the 57th minute, a through ball sent Iklas Sanron through on goal, but Li made another save at close range from a tight angle.
Neither side converted its chances and the match ended goalless.
China head coach Antonio Puche Vicente said advancing to the knockout stage was "historic" for the team.
"I am very happy. I am very proud of my players. They are fantastic. They believe in that. This is very important for one team in football," he said.
China will face Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia.
